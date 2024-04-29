Tag Talks Ep. 16 – Customer Experience

Soldiers having a good customer experience is an integral part of working in the Army's human resources space here at the Human Resources Command. In this episode of TAG Talks, Brig. Gen. Gregory Johnson, TAG 63, discusses customer experience with Annie O'Connor and Jennifer Locke. The three define customer experience and customer service and outline how TAGD and HRC are pioneering ways to help Soldiers, veterans, and Family members.