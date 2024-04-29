Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tag Talks Ep. 16 – Customer Experience

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Audio by Maria McClure    

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Soldiers having a good customer experience is an integral part of working in the Army's human resources space here at the Human Resources Command. In this episode of TAG Talks, Brig. Gen. Gregory Johnson, TAG 63, discusses customer experience with Annie O'Connor and Jennifer Locke. The three define customer experience and customer service and outline how TAGD and HRC are pioneering ways to help Soldiers, veterans, and Family members.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:25:50
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    customer service
    soldier experience
    customer experience

