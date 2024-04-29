The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 34: U.S. v. Flores (C.A.A.F 2024)

In this episode, we discuss CAAF's decision in United States v. Flores. This case examines sentence appropriateness review under the new sentencing procedures established by the Military Justice Act of 2016. Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).
