240501-N-DO281-1002 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the upcoming Windjammer skate night hosted by MWR. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 10:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80207
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110274151.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Windjammer Skate Night, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT