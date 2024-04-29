Bahrain Beat 240501

Two-minute newscast covering the implementation of new one-time bonus to those in FLPB Program and Naval Support Activity Bahrain rallies to support DODEA school amidst rain-induced damage. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 04:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80201
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110273737.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
