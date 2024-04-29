Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eagle Rota News EOD Memorial

    Eagle Rota News EOD Memorial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    05.01.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Blake  

    AFN Rota

    NAVSCOLEOD will host the annual EOD Memorial to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty May 4, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 04:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80199
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110273684.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2024
    Genre Newscast
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Rota News EOD Memorial, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT