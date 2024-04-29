Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 54: Introducing the new AFMC Contracting Technical Director

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    This episode of The Contracting Experience features a discussion with Robin Harrah, the new Contracting Technical Director at the Air Force Materiel Command. Harrah discusses her previous contracting assignments and explains her new role as the Technical Director. As the former Chief of Contracts for Special Projects, Harrah shares her passion for working in the vault and clarifies several misperceptions about working in a controlled environment. Harrah also offers some solid career advice for contracting professionals, regardless of the current stage of their career.

    Acronyms:
    AFMC – Air Force Materiel Command
    AFRL – Air Force Research Laboratory
    ASC – Aeronautical Systems Center
    CLP – Continuous Learning Point
    CONS – Contracting Squadron
    DAF – Department of the Air Force
    ELDP – Executive Leadership Development Program
    FIAR – Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness
    GFP – Government Furnished Property
    PCO – Procurement Contracting Officer
    PME – Professional Military Education
    TD – Technical Director

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 12:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80193
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110271795.mp3
    Length: 00:22:17
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    podcast
    contracting
    AFMC

