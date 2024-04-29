The Contracting Experience - Episode 54: Introducing the new AFMC Contracting Technical Director

This episode of The Contracting Experience features a discussion with Robin Harrah, the new Contracting Technical Director at the Air Force Materiel Command. Harrah discusses her previous contracting assignments and explains her new role as the Technical Director. As the former Chief of Contracts for Special Projects, Harrah shares her passion for working in the vault and clarifies several misperceptions about working in a controlled environment. Harrah also offers some solid career advice for contracting professionals, regardless of the current stage of their career.



Acronyms:

AFMC – Air Force Materiel Command

AFRL – Air Force Research Laboratory

ASC – Aeronautical Systems Center

CLP – Continuous Learning Point

CONS – Contracting Squadron

DAF – Department of the Air Force

ELDP – Executive Leadership Development Program

FIAR – Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness

GFP – Government Furnished Property

PCO – Procurement Contracting Officer

PME – Professional Military Education

TD – Technical Director



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.



Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.