The Contracting Experience - Episode 54: Introducing the new AFMC Contracting Technical Director

This episode of The Contracting Experience features a discussion with Robin Harrah, the new Contracting Technical Director at the Air Force Materiel Command. Harrah discusses her previous contracting assignments and explains her new role as the Technical Director. As the former Chief of Contracts for Special Projects, Harrah shares her passion for working in the vault and clarifies several misperceptions about working in a controlled environment. Harrah also offers some solid career advice for contracting professionals, regardless of the current stage of their career.
Acronyms:
AFMC – Air Force Materiel Command
AFRL – Air Force Research Laboratory
ASC – Aeronautical Systems Center
CLP – Continuous Learning Point
CONS – Contracting Squadron
DAF – Department of the Air Force
ELDP – Executive Leadership Development Program
FIAR – Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness
GFP – Government Furnished Property
PCO – Procurement Contracting Officer
PME – Professional Military Education
TD – Technical Director
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.
