KMC Update - Ramstein Gates and Space-A Travel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80189" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief, speaks about the reopening of the Large Vehicle Inspection, or LVIS, Gate reopening to personally owned vehicle traffic, on April 26, 2024. Meanwhile, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kamalii Correa, 721st Aerial Port Squadron Passenger Service Flight, explains the difference between categories when flying space available travel, on April 23, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)