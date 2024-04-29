Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Ramstein Gates and Space-A Travel

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.29.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief, speaks about the reopening of the Large Vehicle Inspection, or LVIS, Gate reopening to personally owned vehicle traffic, on April 26, 2024. Meanwhile, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kamalii Correa, 721st Aerial Port Squadron Passenger Service Flight, explains the difference between categories when flying space available travel, on April 23, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 04:38
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Ramstein Gates and Space-A Travel, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Space-A
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Space Available

