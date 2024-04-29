TFN-USO STREET FIGHTER TOURNEY-MC2 FIELDS

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo USO hosted a street fighter tournament on April 5th for DOD personnel and their families at Nimitz Park USO on April 5th.The purpose of the tournament was to bring people who all

have the same hobbies and people who like the same things together. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)