Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAG Talks Ep. 15 – Taking Care of Soldiers via Social Media

    TAG Talks Ep. 15 – Taking Care of Soldiers via Social Media

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Audio by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    In this episode of TAG Talks, The Adjutant General of the Army, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson ("TAG 63") sits down with The Adjutant General Directorate's Social Media team, Capt. Adrienn Halland and Ms. Kadence Baker to discuss how Social Media enhances The Adjutant General Directorate's mission to take care of Soldiers, Veterans and Families. This episode discusses The Adjutant General's presence on different platforms, how engaging with Soldiers has enhanced customer service, and how social media builds community connections.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 14:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80177
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110268934.mp3
    Length: 00:30:26
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAG Talks Ep. 15 – Taking Care of Soldiers via Social Media, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Social Media
    Care
    TAG
    People
    HRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT