In this episode of TAG Talks, The Adjutant General of the Army, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson ("TAG 63") sits down with The Adjutant General Directorate's Social Media team, Capt. Adrienn Halland and Ms. Kadence Baker to discuss how Social Media enhances The Adjutant General Directorate's mission to take care of Soldiers, Veterans and Families. This episode discusses The Adjutant General's presence on different platforms, how engaging with Soldiers has enhanced customer service, and how social media builds community connections.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 14:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80177
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110268934.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:26
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TAG Talks Ep. 15 – Taking Care of Soldiers via Social Media, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
