    Fort McCoy senior commander discusses Army Reserve during Army Reserve's 116th birthday celebration at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division, speaks to hundreds of Fort McCoy community members April 23, 2024, at McCoy's Community Center during the Army Reserve's 116th Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy, Wis. Baker discussed leadership and the history of the Army Reserve and more. The birthday celebration was combined with Fort McCoy's monthly Triad Nights event and had hundreds attend. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 16:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80175
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110268813.mp3
    Length: 00:01:54
    Artist Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 57
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy senior commander discusses Army Reserve during Army Reserve's 116th birthday celebration at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Army
    Fort McCoy
    88th Readiness Division
    Army Reserve Birthday 2024

