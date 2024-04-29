Fort McCoy senior commander discusses Army Reserve during Army Reserve's 116th birthday celebration at Fort McCoy

Fort McCoy Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division, speaks to hundreds of Fort McCoy community members April 23, 2024, at McCoy's Community Center during the Army Reserve's 116th Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy, Wis. Baker discussed leadership and the history of the Army Reserve and more. The birthday celebration was combined with Fort McCoy's monthly Triad Nights event and had hundreds attend. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)