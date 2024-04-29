Radio news featuring Command Sgt. Maj. Robert V. Abernathy, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. European Command for 23 April 2024.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 05:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80168
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110267511.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News: SEL EUCOM and the importance of morale, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT