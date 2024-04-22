Welcome to The Pulse, the podcast for and about Winn Army Community Hospital and its ancillary clinics across Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. In this inaugural episode of The Pulse, Winn Army Community Hospital Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson talks to Sgt. 1st. Class Nicole Bynum, the hospital's Sexual Harassment and Assault Response Program coordinator about SHARP Month, and Denim and Teal Days coming up on April 24 and 26 respectively.
