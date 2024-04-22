Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zendenizens - Ep 005 - SAPR and the Chaplain

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this episode, the Zendenizens explore the connection between the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office's relation and connection with the wing Chaplain's office. How the Chaplain can assist and provide support and how the two agencies work together to protect the members of the wing.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 11:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80154
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110264245.mp3
    Length: 00:17:47
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zendenizens - Ep 005 - SAPR and the Chaplain, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    council
    guidance
    sexual assault
    sapr
    support
    chaplain

