    Chevrons - Ep 035 - Leaning Forward - the Art of Participation

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this episode of Chevrons, we talk to Chief Master Sgt. Shane McGuire from the 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group and Senior Master Sgt. Rachel Jacobs from the 102nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, about the importance of participation and being involved in something that contributes to a cause bigger than ourselves. We talk Top 3 Council, Rising 6, and explore a number of other opportunities that enlisted service members can take advantage of in giving back to the force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 035 - Leaning Forward - the Art of Participation, by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    participation
    mentorship
    contribution
    giving back
    chevrons

