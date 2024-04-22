Chevrons - Ep 035 - Leaning Forward - the Art of Participation

In this episode of Chevrons, we talk to Chief Master Sgt. Shane McGuire from the 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group and Senior Master Sgt. Rachel Jacobs from the 102nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, about the importance of participation and being involved in something that contributes to a cause bigger than ourselves. We talk Top 3 Council, Rising 6, and explore a number of other opportunities that enlisted service members can take advantage of in giving back to the force.