Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 19 - How the Navy is Using Large Scale Military Science Experiments

How the Navy is Using Large Scale Military Science Experiments (Ep. 19)



Welcome to the cutting-edge realm of the System of Systems Naval Integration Experiment (SOSNIE) in this episode, where hosts Chelsie and Alex explore NIWC Atlantic's annual “science experiment.” They provide an inside look at how military technologies are tested in realistic settings, discussing the event's focus on integrating systems like drones, fighter jets, and advanced communication networks. The experiments aim to ensure these technologies perform seamlessly before they reach the hands of warfighters.



The episode also highlights interactions between engineers and military personnel, emphasizing the importance of their feedback in refining technologies. Guests Matt Lane, NIWC Atlantic’s expeditionary warfare department program management lead and Jonathan James (JJ), NIWC Atlantic’s technical lead for the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTAF) command and control system and application team, discuss the challenges and innovations discovered during the experiments. Their discussions illustrate how direct input from end-users is crucial for development and deployment readiness.

SOSNIE took place at the end of March 2024 and tested more than 20 systems developed by NIWC Atlantic and their partners. [More information about the event is provided in the article linked below!]



This episode wraps up with a military moment from Senior Chief Andre Mumford, NIWC Atlantic fleet Liaison Manager, shares his experiences with software systems currently in use across the Navy, emphasizing the real-time impact of these technologies in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of naval operations.



Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs

Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger

Graphics: Wendy Jamieson



Technically Speaking is a production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.



Transcript: https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep19-Transcript.txt



