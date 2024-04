Marine Minute: 15-24 (Audio Version)

U.S. MARINE CORPS MV-22B OSPREYS DEPARTED APRIL 16, 2024 FROM MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, FOR JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, IN PREPARATION FOR THEIR UPCOMING DEPLOYMENT TO THE 13TH ANNUAL ITERATION OF MARINE ROTATIONAL FORCE DARWIN IN AUSTRALIA. THE MARINES WILL ENGAGE IN VARIOUS EXERCISES AND TRAINING ACTIVITIES ALONGSIDE THE AUSTRALIAN DEFENCE FORCE, PROVIDING VALUABLE OPPORTUNITIES FOR INCREASED FLIGHT TIME AND EXPOSURE TO DIVERSE TRAINING ENVIRONMENTS.



OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY PFC. MICAH THOMPSON, SHOWING U.S. MARINE CORPS 1ST LT. JONATHAN PAYACK HELPING A GUEST PUT ON A KEVLAR HELMET DURING "IN THEIR BOOTS" DAY ON CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, APRIL 18, 2024. "IN THEIR BOOTS" IS AN ANNUAL EVENT WHICH PROVIDES AN OPPORTUNITY FOR THE FAMILIES OF THEIR MARINE OR SAILOR TO EXPERIENCE A DAY IN THE LIFE OF THEIR SPOUSE AND CONTINUE BUILDING CAMARADERIE WITHIN THE UNIT.