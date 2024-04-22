The Baumholder Military Community is hosting a craft day for dads and their kids to make Mother's Day gifts May 9, 2024, on Smith Barracks, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 08:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80144
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110263725.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Dad and Me Craft Day, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
