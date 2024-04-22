American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Fighter Wing Chaplains’ Office’s ‘Forever for Real’ event. A workshop that provides tools needed to focus on your relationship and keep your partner a priority despite the chaos of daily life . (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 09:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80143
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110263595.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Forever for Real, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT