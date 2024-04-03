20240403-BAV-RadioShow-AfternoonShowSGTWilliams

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80142" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

AFN Bavaria's Sgt. Michael Williams aka HurricaneWill submission for DJOTQ for the 1st quarter of 2024. This hour of the show was recorded on April 3rd, 2024 at 4 P.M. This hour features Sgt. Williams going over the question of the day and talking about food as a segment with his coworkers