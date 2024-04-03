Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20240403-BAV-RadioShow-AfternoonShowSGTWilliams

    20240403-BAV-RadioShow-AfternoonShowSGTWilliams

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    04.03.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Michael Williams 

    AFN Bavaria

    AFN Bavaria's Sgt. Michael Williams aka HurricaneWill submission for DJOTQ for the 1st quarter of 2024. This hour of the show was recorded on April 3rd, 2024 at 4 P.M. This hour features Sgt. Williams going over the question of the day and talking about food as a segment with his coworkers

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 08:12
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 80142
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110263492.mp3
    Length: 00:13:40
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20240403-BAV-RadioShow-AfternoonShowSGTWilliams, by SGT Michael Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT