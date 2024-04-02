AFN Bavaria's Sgt. Michael Williams aka HurricaneWill submission for DJOTQ for the 1st quarter of 2024. This hour of the show was recorded on April 2nd, 2024 at 5 P.M. This hour features Sgt. Williams interviewing two guests from the USO and talking about the exchange rates and the weather.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 08:12
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|80141
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110263490.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:09
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20240402-BAV-RadioShow-AfternooonShowSGTWilliams, by SGT Michael Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
