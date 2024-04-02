Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20240402-BAV-RadioShow-AfternooonShowSGTWilliams

    20240402-BAV-RadioShow-AfternooonShowSGTWilliams

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    04.02.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Michael Williams 

    AFN Bavaria

    AFN Bavaria's Sgt. Michael Williams aka HurricaneWill submission for DJOTQ for the 1st quarter of 2024. This hour of the show was recorded on April 2nd, 2024 at 5 P.M. This hour features Sgt. Williams interviewing two guests from the USO and talking about the exchange rates and the weather.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 08:12
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 80141
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110263490.mp3
    Length: 00:18:09
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20240402-BAV-RadioShow-AfternooonShowSGTWilliams, by SGT Michael Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Armed Forces Network
    AFN Bavaria
    Armed Forces Network Europe
    DJOTQ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT