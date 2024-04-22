Bill Smith, NSA Souda Bay Environmental Division director, talks about how our base stays environmentally friendly
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 07:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80139
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110263449.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240423-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by PO2 Karri Langerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT