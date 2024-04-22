Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - MLB Bingo

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.26.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This 30-second radio spot advertises the 86th Force Support Squadron's upcoming MLB Bingo event where participants can win prizes such as gift cards and tickets for a trip to London in June to catch baseball games between New York and Philadelphia. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 08:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80136
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110263440.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - MLB Bingo, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    baseball
    Ramstein
    86 FSS

