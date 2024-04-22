This 30-second radio spot advertises the 86th Force Support Squadron's upcoming MLB Bingo event where participants can win prizes such as gift cards and tickets for a trip to London in June to catch baseball games between New York and Philadelphia. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 08:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80136
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110263440.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - MLB Bingo, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
