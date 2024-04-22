American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron’s recent participation in exercises Red Flag, Bamboo Eagle and Combat Archer in preparation for upcoming deployments. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 06:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80131
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110263421.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Radio news
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Buzzards Rule Maintenance, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
