    AFN Radio Spot, Taste of Feria

    SPAIN

    04.25.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Brown 

    AFN Rota

    If you’re planning on going to City of Rota’s Caseta at Féria, NAVSTA Rota’s Holiday party committee will have a place for you! Come on by May 3, 6 to 9 pm, we are looking forward to you partying with us!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 05:39
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 80129
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110263374.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Artist MC2 Ryan Brown
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Radio Spot, Taste of Feria, by PO2 Ryan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

