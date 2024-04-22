AFN Radio Spot, Taste of Feria

If you’re planning on going to City of Rota’s Caseta at Féria, NAVSTA Rota’s Holiday party committee will have a place for you! Come on by May 3, 6 to 9 pm, we are looking forward to you partying with us!