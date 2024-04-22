American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on "Benvenuti a Venice" an initiative that guides FTEC Airmen through Venice, providing companionship and ensuring smooth travel arrangements at Aviano Air Base. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 03:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80125
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110263280.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Benvenuti a Venice, by SSgt Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
