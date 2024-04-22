Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Benvenuti a Venice

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.26.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on "Benvenuti a Venice" an initiative that guides FTEC Airmen through Venice, providing companionship and ensuring smooth travel arrangements at Aviano Air Base. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Nicole Molignano)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 03:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Benvenuti a Venice, by SSgt Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #FTEC #AFNAviano #WyvernNation #BenvenutiaVenice

