SSI Live Podcast – Ep 110 – Dr. Tony Pfaff on Proxy War Ethics

SSI Live 110 – Proxy War Ethics: The Norms of Partnering in Great Power Competition – Given the unfolding wars in Ukraine and Gaza – both of which have seen proxy activity or something that looks a lot like proxy activity – what kind of ethical concerns should policymakers focus on? Have proxy wars become more common over time, and are ethical challenges inherent in them? How can we strengthen the norms that govern proxy war activity? SSI Live host John R. Deni invited Dr. Tony Pfaff to discuss his latest book. Listen here, download to your device, or subscribe below.
