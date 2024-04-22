Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSI Live Podcast – Ep 110 – Dr. Tony Pfaff on Proxy War Ethics

    SSI Live Podcast – Ep 110 – Dr. Tony Pfaff on Proxy War Ethics

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    SSI Live 110 – Proxy War Ethics: The Norms of Partnering in Great Power Competition – Given the unfolding wars in Ukraine and Gaza – both of which have seen proxy activity or something that looks a lot like proxy activity – what kind of ethical concerns should policymakers focus on? Have proxy wars become more common over time, and are ethical challenges inherent in them? How can we strengthen the norms that govern proxy war activity? SSI Live host John R. Deni invited Dr. Tony Pfaff to discuss his latest book. Listen here, download to your device, or subscribe below.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 14:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80124
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110261809.mp3
    Length: 00:25:17
    Artist SSI Live
    Album SSI Live Podcast – Ep 110 – Dr. Tony Pfaff
    Track # 11
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CARLISLE, PA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSI Live Podcast – Ep 110 – Dr. Tony Pfaff on Proxy War Ethics, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Israel
    Russia
    Ukraine
    Gaza
    proxy wars

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT