    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 96 Fort Meade's Environmental Initiatives

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Audio by Gloriann Martin 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, in honor of Earth Day earlier this week, we sit down with George Knight, U.S. Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade Directorate of Public Works, Environmental Division Chief, to discuss Fort Meade's environmental initiatives.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 10:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:26:33
    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 96 Fort Meade's Environmental Initiatives, by Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Meade
    Earth Day
    DPW
    environmental initiatives

