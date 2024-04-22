240425-N-DO281-1002 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the upcoming Memorial Day march around the fence line hosted by MWR. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 10:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80119
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110260792.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day March, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
