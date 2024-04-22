30 second spot on Spangdahlem Cross Fit Class.
Script:
98… 99… 100, easy peasy! The arms are looking ripped for the summer now!
Wow, that was impressive, you should challenge yourself and sign up for a beginner CrossFit iron saber workout at the Skelton gym, taking place on Monday through Friday at 5:30 to 6:30.
HAHA Sure, but sounds like it’ll be too easy, I’ll sign up for the intermediate class!
One hour later!
So…. Much…. Intensity!
Probably should sign up for the beginner class next time!
My legs!
|04.25.2024
|04.26.2024 04:53
|Newscasts
|80117
|2404/DOD_110260671.mp3
|00:00:30
|Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez
|2024
|Blues
|RP, DE
|4
|0
|0
