    Spangdahlem Cross Fit

    Spangdahlem Cross Fit

    RP, GERMANY

    04.25.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    30 second spot on Spangdahlem Cross Fit Class.

    Script:
    98… 99… 100, easy peasy! The arms are looking ripped for the summer now!
    Wow, that was impressive, you should challenge yourself and sign up for a beginner CrossFit iron saber workout at the Skelton gym, taking place on Monday through Friday at 5:30 to 6:30.
    HAHA Sure, but sounds like it’ll be too easy, I’ll sign up for the intermediate class!
    One hour later!
    So…. Much…. Intensity!
    Probably should sign up for the beginner class next time!
    My legs!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 04:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80117
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110260671.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Cross Fit, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Work Out
    Weight
    Healthy
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez

