    SSgt Sari Seibert Q1 DJ of the Quarter

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.04.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert, AFN Kaiserslautern noncommissioned office in charge of radio, hosted a radio hour March 4, 2024, during which she shared unique daily observances and historical happenings. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 08:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80115
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110260532.mp3
    Length: 00:09:32
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSgt Sari Seibert Q1 DJ of the Quarter, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    DJ
    AFN DJ
    DJ of the Quarter
    This Day in History

