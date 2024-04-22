VICENZA, Italy - SSG Page Sevilla's submission for AFN Europe's DJ of the Quarter, recorded April 23, 2024. SSG Sevilla is a Broadcast NCO assigned to American Forces Network Vicenza.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 06:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80112
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110260413.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:00
|Artist
|DJDADEO
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sevilla DJ of the Quarter Submission, by SSG Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT