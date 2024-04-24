Army Aviation Media Round Table - April 24, 2024

The U.S. Army Aviation General Officer Steering Council held a media round table during the 2024 Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit in Denver, Colorado, 24 Jan. 2024.



Participants included Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, Commanding General, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel; Maj. Gen. Walter T. Rugen, Director, Army Aviation, Department of the Army, Arlington, Virginia; Maj. Gen. Thomas W. O’Connor, Commanding General, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama; Brig. Gen. Phillip C. Baker, Director, Future Vertical Lift Cross-Functional Team, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama; Brig. Gen. David C. Phillips, Program Executive Officer, Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama; Brig. Gen. Scott D. Wilkinson, Commanding General, U.S. Army Special Operation Aviation Command (Airborne), Fort Liberty, North Carolina; Dr. Steven Smith, Director of Special Programs (Aviation), U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama; and Dr. James Kirsch, Director, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center. The Army Aviation Senior Leaders were joined by Brig. Gen. Jonathan Byrom, Commanding General, U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Novosel, Alabama, and the event was moderated by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence.



Reporters present for the media round table included Andrew Drwiega, Armada International; Ashley Roque, Breaking Defense; Brian Everstine, Aviation Week; Daniel Schere, Inside Defense; Jen Judson, Defense News; Matthew Beinart, Defense Daily; Laura Heckmann, National Defense Magazine; and Ryan Finnerty, Flight Global.