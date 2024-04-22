Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Art of Law at Hill AFB - Immigration

    UT, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Audio by Ronald Bradshaw   

    Hill Air Force Base

    In this episode, we take a look at the immigration rule and procedures. We are joined by a JAG attorney and a member from USCIS to help answer common questions concerns.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 17:09
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Art of Law at Hill AFB - Immigration, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hill Air Force Base
    legal advice
    immigration
    75th Air Base Wing legal office
    The Art of Law at Hill AFB

