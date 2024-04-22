Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equipping the Corps - S3 E14 Warfighter Support Division with Rick Bobst

    OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Audio by James Van Meer 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    We talk a lot about fielding equipment here on the podcast, but the command’s work doesn’t stop once equipment is in the hands of Marines. Things like maintenance, modernization, software updates, and technical support continue through the life of the equipment. And for some systems, included in that is 24/7 technical support provided by the Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity’s Warfighter Support Division, or WSD.
    On this episode Morgan talks with Rick Bobst, Deputy Director of WSD.

    The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 08:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:46:54
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CA, US
    Equipping the Corps
    Warfighter Support Division

