U.S. Army Col. Lucas Hightower, commander of Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, discusses the mission of his unit during a radio interview with U.S. Army Sgt. Amanda McLean, broadcaster “DJ Die Hard” at American Forces Network Humphreys, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Mar. 27, 2024. Hightower spoke about the sustainment brigade’s in-processing mission that provide consistent integration for incoming U.S. Forces Korea members. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Amanda McLean)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2024 02:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80084
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110256529.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Humphreys KNU- 2ID Sustainment Brigade, by SGT Amanda McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT