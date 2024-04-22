AFN Humphreys KNU- 2ID Sustainment Brigade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80084" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Col. Lucas Hightower, commander of Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, discusses the mission of his unit during a radio interview with U.S. Army Sgt. Amanda McLean, broadcaster “DJ Die Hard” at American Forces Network Humphreys, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Mar. 27, 2024. Hightower spoke about the sustainment brigade’s in-processing mission that provide consistent integration for incoming U.S. Forces Korea members. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Amanda McLean)