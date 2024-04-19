On this Pacific Pulse: The 1st Multi-Domain Task Force successfully deployed the mid-range capability missile to the Philippines, Rear Adm. Pat Hannifin turned over command to Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, and the 3rd Expeditionary Wing is conducting Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2024 20:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80081
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110256514.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: April 19, 2024, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT