Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 16 – Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month - Empower. Protect. Prevent.
In today’s show, Lt. Col. Garrett Holt and special guest, Shana Morris, the Fort Novosel Installation Lead Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC), sit down to discuss Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
• National Sexual Assault Hotline 800-656-HOPE
• DoD Safe Helpline https://www.safehelpline.org
• Fort Novosel Installation 24/7 SHARP Hotline 334-470-6629
Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.
The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.
