    KMC Update - German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge and Military Spouses Appreciation Day

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.22.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Service members across the Kaiserslautern Military Community vied for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge during German-American Friendship Days April 22 - 26. The 86th Force Support Squadron also detailed their plans for a Military Spouses Appreciation Day happening May 3, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 10:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80049
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110251672.mp3
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Military Spouses
    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge
    Military Spouses Appreciation Day
    German-American Friendship Days

