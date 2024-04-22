Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    THE GIANT VOICE Ep. 28 - Homeport Shifts and Managing Change as a Military Family

    THE GIANT VOICE Ep. 28 - Homeport Shifts and Managing Change as a Military Family

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.17.2024

    Audio by David Flewellyn 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    On this episode, we sit down with mental health professionals to discuss ways to manage the changes that come with an overseas homeport shift for you and your family.

    Feature this week:

    LCDR Allison Conforte PhD, Clinical Child
    & Adolescent Psychologist, Department
    Head, Educational and Developmental
    Intervention Services (EDIS), Navy Medicine
    Readiness and Training Command Yokosuka

    LT Paige Giegel, DPT
    Educational and Developmental Intervention
    Services (EDIS), Assistant Department Head,
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training
    Command Yokosuka

    Michelle McDonald, PhD
    Licensed Clinical Psychologist
    Educational & Developmental Intervention
    Services (EDIS)
    Atsugi & Yokota Divisions
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training
    Command Yokosuka

    HM2 Chayla Coleman
    Behavioral Health Tech
    Mental Health Clinic
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training
    Command Yokosuka

    Additional Resources:

    Military Child Well-being Toolkit:
    https://www.militarychild.org/resource/wellbeing-toolkit/Blue Star Families:
    https://bluestarfam.org/

    American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Military & Family
    Resource Center:
    https://www.aacap.org/AACAP/Families_Youth/Resource_Centers/Military_Famil
    ies_Resource_Center/AACAP/Families_and_Youth/Resource_Centers/Military_F
    amilies_Resource_Center/Home.aspx?hkey=662f6942-d174-4e75-9455-
    5dabc9ab1158

    Zero to Three Military Families: https://www.zerotothree.org/our-work/military-
    families/

    National Military & Family Association: https://www.militaryfamily.org/

    Defense Health Agency & Mental Health for Youth & Teens Toolkit:
    https://health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/MHS-Toolkits/Toolkits/Mental-
    Health/Seeking-Care-with-TRICARE/Mental-Health-for-Youth-Teens-and-
    Young-Adults

    Military OneSource EFMP & Me: https://efmpandme.militaryonesource.mil/

    Centers for Disease Control & Prevention Adolescent & School Mental Health:
    https://www.cdc.gov/healthyyouth/mental-health/index.htm

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 21:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80034
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110250825.mp3
    Length: 01:20:22
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE GIANT VOICE Ep. 28 - Homeport Shifts and Managing Change as a Military Family, by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    japan
    navy
    cfay
    yokosuka

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT