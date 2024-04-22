THE GIANT VOICE Ep. 28 - Homeport Shifts and Managing Change as a Military Family

On this episode, we sit down with mental health professionals to discuss ways to manage the changes that come with an overseas homeport shift for you and your family.
Feature this week:
LCDR Allison Conforte PhD, Clinical Child
& Adolescent Psychologist, Department
Head, Educational and Developmental
Intervention Services (EDIS), Navy Medicine
Readiness and Training Command Yokosuka
LT Paige Giegel, DPT
Educational and Developmental Intervention
Services (EDIS), Assistant Department Head,
Navy Medicine Readiness and Training
Command Yokosuka
Michelle McDonald, PhD
Licensed Clinical Psychologist
Educational & Developmental Intervention
Services (EDIS)
Atsugi & Yokota Divisions
Navy Medicine Readiness and Training
Command Yokosuka
HM2 Chayla Coleman
Behavioral Health Tech
Mental Health Clinic
Navy Medicine Readiness and Training
Command Yokosuka
Additional Resources:
Military Child Well-being Toolkit:
https://www.militarychild.org/resource/wellbeing-toolkit/Blue Star Families:
https://bluestarfam.org/
American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Military & Family
Resource Center:
https://www.aacap.org/AACAP/Families_Youth/Resource_Centers/Military_Famil
ies_Resource_Center/AACAP/Families_and_Youth/Resource_Centers/Military_F
amilies_Resource_Center/Home.aspx?hkey=662f6942-d174-4e75-9455-
5dabc9ab1158
Zero to Three Military Families: https://www.zerotothree.org/our-work/military-
families/
National Military & Family Association: https://www.militaryfamily.org/
Defense Health Agency & Mental Health for Youth & Teens Toolkit:
https://health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/MHS-Toolkits/Toolkits/Mental-
Health/Seeking-Care-with-TRICARE/Mental-Health-for-Youth-Teens-and-
Young-Adults
Military OneSource EFMP & Me: https://efmpandme.militaryonesource.mil/
Centers for Disease Control & Prevention Adolescent & School Mental Health:
https://www.cdc.gov/healthyyouth/mental-health/index.htm
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2024 21:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80034
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110250825.mp3
|Length:
|01:20:22
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, THE GIANT VOICE Ep. 28 - Homeport Shifts and Managing Change as a Military Family, by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS
