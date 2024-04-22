THE GIANT VOICE Ep. 28 - Homeport Shifts and Managing Change as a Military Family

On this episode, we sit down with mental health professionals to discuss ways to manage the changes that come with an overseas homeport shift for you and your family.



Feature this week:



LCDR Allison Conforte PhD, Clinical Child

& Adolescent Psychologist, Department

Head, Educational and Developmental

Intervention Services (EDIS), Navy Medicine

Readiness and Training Command Yokosuka



LT Paige Giegel, DPT

Educational and Developmental Intervention

Services (EDIS), Assistant Department Head,

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training

Command Yokosuka



Michelle McDonald, PhD

Licensed Clinical Psychologist

Educational & Developmental Intervention

Services (EDIS)

Atsugi & Yokota Divisions

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training

Command Yokosuka



HM2 Chayla Coleman

Behavioral Health Tech

Mental Health Clinic

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training

Command Yokosuka



Additional Resources:



Military Child Well-being Toolkit:

https://www.militarychild.org/resource/wellbeing-toolkit/Blue Star Families:

https://bluestarfam.org/



American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Military & Family

Resource Center:

https://www.aacap.org/AACAP/Families_Youth/Resource_Centers/Military_Famil

ies_Resource_Center/AACAP/Families_and_Youth/Resource_Centers/Military_F

amilies_Resource_Center/Home.aspx?hkey=662f6942-d174-4e75-9455-

5dabc9ab1158



Zero to Three Military Families: https://www.zerotothree.org/our-work/military-

families/



National Military & Family Association: https://www.militaryfamily.org/



Defense Health Agency & Mental Health for Youth & Teens Toolkit:

https://health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/MHS-Toolkits/Toolkits/Mental-

Health/Seeking-Care-with-TRICARE/Mental-Health-for-Youth-Teens-and-

Young-Adults



Military OneSource EFMP & Me: https://efmpandme.militaryonesource.mil/



Centers for Disease Control & Prevention Adolescent & School Mental Health:

https://www.cdc.gov/healthyyouth/mental-health/index.htm