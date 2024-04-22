On this week's Marne Report Podcast, Fort Stewart Garrison Public Affairs fellow, Bryan Lunn chats with Installation Management Command Commanding General, Lt. Gen Omar Jones about his visit to Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and his focus on missions, initiatives, and installation advancements. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2024 16:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80033
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110250536.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:18
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
