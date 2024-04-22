Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Audio by Bryan Lunn 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's Marne Report Podcast, Fort Stewart Garrison Public Affairs fellow, Bryan Lunn chats with Installation Management Command Commanding General, Lt. Gen Omar Jones about his visit to Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and his focus on missions, initiatives, and installation advancements. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 16:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80033
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110250536.mp3
    Length: 00:12:18
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report, by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Readiness
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    LTG Omar Jones

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT