The Marne Report

On this week's Marne Report Podcast, Fort Stewart Garrison Public Affairs fellow, Bryan Lunn chats with Installation Management Command Commanding General, Lt. Gen Omar Jones about his visit to Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and his focus on missions, initiatives, and installation advancements. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!