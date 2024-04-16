The Pulse

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80025" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Welcome to The Pulse, the podcast for and about Winn Army Community Hospital and its ancillary clinics across Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. In this inaugural episode of The Pulse, Winn Army Community Hospital Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson talks to Sgt. 1st. Class Nicole Bynum, the hospital's Sexual Harassment and Assault Response Program coordinator about SHARP Month, and Denim and Teal Days coming up on April 24 and 26 respectively.