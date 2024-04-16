Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Audio by Kevin Larson 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Welcome to The Pulse, the podcast for and about Winn Army Community Hospital and its ancillary clinics across Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. In this inaugural episode of The Pulse, Winn Army Community Hospital Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson talks to Sgt. 1st. Class Nicole Bynum, the hospital's Sexual Harassment and Assault Response Program coordinator about SHARP Month, and Denim and Teal Days coming up on April 24 and 26 respectively.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pulse, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

