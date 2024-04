Marine Minute: 14-24

WELCOME, I'M CPL. JOSHUA MUNSEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



THE ROYAL NETHERLANDS MARINE CORPS, OR KORPS MARINIERS, RECENTLY CONDUCTED A LIVE-FIRE EXERCISE AT MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA. THE EXERCISE TOOK PLACE MARCH 19TH THROUGH THE 20TH. IT SHOWCASED THE CAPABILITIES OF THE DUTCH FORCE’S FAST-RAIDING INTERCEPTION AND SPECIAL FORCES CAPABILITIES BY CONDUCTING LIVE FIRE TRAINING AND BOMBING TARGETS IN CHALLENGING ENVIROMENTS.



OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY LANCE CPL. MATHEW MORALES FEATURING U.S. MARINE CORPS CPL. BENJAMIN BAKER, A RIFLEMAN WITH 2ND BATTALION, 8TH MARINE REGIMENT, ASSESSING A SIMULATED CASUALTY DURING WARRIOR SHIELD 24 AT CAMP RODRIGUEZ LIVE-FIRE COMPLEX, SOUTH KOREA, MARCH 8, 2024.



WARRIOR SHIELD 24 IS AN ANNUAL JOINT, COMBINED EXERCISE HELD ON THE KOREAN PENINSULA THAT SEEKS TO STRENGTHEN THE COMBINED DEFENSIVE CAPABILITIES OF ROK AND U.S. FORCES.



THAT'S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES, VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORP SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES. SEMPER FI.