Audio PSA: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin Fort Peck Flow Test

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct a flow test at Fort Peck starting no sooner than April 26, 2024, with a scheduled completion date of no later than September 1, 2024.



This test is in accordance with the 2018 Biological Opinion, required under the Endangered Species Act for operation of the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System.