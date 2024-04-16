Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Audio PSA: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin Fort Peck Flow Test

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Audio by Declan Barnes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct a flow test at Fort Peck starting no sooner than April 26, 2024, with a scheduled completion date of no later than September 1, 2024.

    This test is in accordance with the 2018 Biological Opinion, required under the Endangered Species Act for operation of the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 09:06
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 80014
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110246939.mp3
    Length: 00:03:34
    Artist Declan Barnes
    Year 2024
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Audio PSA: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin Fort Peck Flow Test, by Declan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Fort Peck
    Test Flow

