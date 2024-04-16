Staff Sgt. Nikolas Huffman, Ground Combat Readiness instructor, speaks about the importance of the Senior Combatives Course, on April 11, 2024. Meanwhile, Capt. Bethany Kaseman, Chief of the Occupational Therapy Clinic at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, speaks about the clinic they offer at the medical center, on April 18, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 07:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80011
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110246835.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Air Force Combatives and Occupational Therapy, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT