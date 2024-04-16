KMC Update - Air Force Combatives and Occupational Therapy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80011" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Nikolas Huffman, Ground Combat Readiness instructor, speaks about the importance of the Senior Combatives Course, on April 11, 2024. Meanwhile, Capt. Bethany Kaseman, Chief of the Occupational Therapy Clinic at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, speaks about the clinic they offer at the medical center, on April 18, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez)