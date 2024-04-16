Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Air Force Combatives and Occupational Therapy

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.19.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Staff Sgt. Nikolas Huffman, Ground Combat Readiness instructor, speaks about the importance of the Senior Combatives Course, on April 11, 2024. Meanwhile, Capt. Bethany Kaseman, Chief of the Occupational Therapy Clinic at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, speaks about the clinic they offer at the medical center, on April 18, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez)

