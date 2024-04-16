Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Lessons Learned in Doctrine - Ep 9 - GEN. GOLDFEIN: his rescue story, leadership: character-competence-curiosity, and Uber as the future of CSAR

    AL, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    This special episode features former Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Dave Goldfein. We discuss how his daring rescue after being shot down over enemy territory forged his views on everything from leadership (“Am I worthy?”) to the future of CSAR (spoiler: the “Uber” model). We also dive into culture vs. technology, partnering with Silicon Valley, and how the United States’ CSAR capability serves as a strategic coalition asset. Join us in this wide-ranging conversation.

    As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any government agency.

    TAGS

    #USAFDoctrine #CSAR #LessonsLearned #CSAF

