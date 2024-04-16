This 30 second radio commercial is advertising the Netherlands Experience trip with Information Tickets and Travel.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 09:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80009
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110246719.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Netherlands Experience Spot, by SrA Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
