This 30-second radio advertisement publicizes a Cub Scouts Day Camp taking place June 10 to 14 at Pulaski Park on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 06:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80002
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110246673.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Cub Scouts Day Camp, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT