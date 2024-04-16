A Radio Spot informing GTMO Residents of Trivia Night. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raphael McCorey)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 07:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79998
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110245862.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Trivia Night, by PO3 Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
