    Coverage of Fort McCoy's 2024 Days of Remembrance Observance, Part IV

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The 2024 Fort McCoy Days of Remembrance Observance took place on April 15, 2024, in the building 2672 chapel at Fort McCoy, Wis., with Rabbi Brian Serle of the Congregation of the Sons of Abraham of La Crosse, Wis., serving as the featured speaker. The event, organized by the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office, saw dozens of people attend. The program included a special video, music, prayers, and a candle-lighting ceremony. Here, Fort McCoy Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Mike Corkum thanks everyone for attending and thanks the organizers of the event. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 12:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79993
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110244856.mp3
    Length: 00:02:34
    Artist Lt. Col. Mike Corkum
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 56
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coverage of Fort McCoy's 2024 Days of Remembrance Observance, Part IV, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Days of Remembrance
    Lt. Col. Mike Corkum

