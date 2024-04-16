Coverage of Fort McCoy's 2024 Days of Remembrance Observance, Part I

The 2024 Fort McCoy Days of Remembrance Observance took place on April 15, 2024, in the building 2672 chapel at Fort McCoy, Wis., with Rabbi Brian Serle of the Congregation of the Sons of Abraham of La Crosse, Wis., serving as the featured speaker. The event, organized by the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office, saw dozens of people attend. The program included a special video, music, prayers, and a candle-lighting ceremony. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)